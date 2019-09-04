Douglas Laing whisky sales hit £10million

Glasgow-based Scotch whisky firm Douglas Laing & Co has just announced that 2018 was a record breaker, with sales hitting £10 million in value for the first time in the company’s history.

Having seen double digit growth every year since 2013, 2018 was a truly significant year for Douglas Laing.

Not only did the 100% family owned and run firm celebrate its 70th anniversary, but it also saw nine new staff appointments throughout the business, beyond which, case sales grew by 22% against 2017.

It attributed much of this growth to increased sales of their core regional malt brands including Big Peat and Scallywag.

Unsurprisingly, growth is at the core of the firm’s strategy with particular focus and energy placed on the six different Remarkable Regional Malts portfolio, investment in its stock, recruitment of a ‘world class’ team and establishing their own all-encompassing production site and HQ in Glasgow.

Director of Whisky, Cara Laing said: ‘Since my grandfather Fred Douglas Laing founded our company over 70 years ago, we have prioritised investing in both our brands – making them unique and exciting – and in our team of passionate people. We will continue to build the business, striving for future growth through a range of exciting expansion plans.’

Chris Leggat, Douglas Laing’s CEO added: ‘2018 saw us deliver on our strategy for the business and accordingly it proved to be a great year for the company. Momentum continued globally for our key brands driven by strong performances in mature markets such as France, Japan and the UK.

‘This growth has allowed us to invest back into brand building and various compelling commercial initiatives.

‘For 2019, our views remain positive with markets such as Canada and Russia already progressing to plan, but they are tempered with consideration to external factors such as Brexit and some challenging emerging markets.’