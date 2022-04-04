Douglas Laing launch first ready-to-drink cocktail

Douglas Laing & Co has unveiled its first ever ready-to-drink cocktail in a can: Rock Island Whisky & Tonic.

Described as ‘Irresistibly refreshing and remarkably light’, the latest innovation from the award-winning whisky producers is said to ‘balance the finest Island Malt Whisky with Scottish tonic water for a crisp and satisfying serve with a citric kick.’

Presented in a slimline, 250ml can with matte, maritime blue and gold-foiled colourways, the packaging highlights two of the product’s most compelling characteristics: fewer than 100 calories per can, and 5% alcohol by volume.

The Rock Island brand launched in 2015, and uniquely combines single malts from some of the family firm’s preferred Island Distilleries, including those distilled on Islay, Jura, Orkney and Arran.

The whisky’s flavour profile and premium packaging has gained significant traction over the years, taking home a Double Gold from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and achieving distribution in over 60 markets globally.

Head of marketing Jenny Rogerson said: ‘RTD volumes have been increasing faster than any other major drinks category since 2018, and are predicted to “significantly” surpass the total alcohol market by 2025 (IWSR).

‘In line with ever-increasing consumer demand for light, refreshing, low calorie and low alcohol, ready-to-drink

products, our new offering is premium, relevant and compelling. We’re excited to bring to market this refreshingly light, subtly smoky serve for our fastest-growing Remarkable Regional Malt Whisky brand.’

Chris Leggat, managing director, added: ‘Following extensive experimentation, we settled on the Rock Island and Tonic long serve in answer to the ever-growing trend for pre-mixed cocktails in a can.

‘Whilst the whisky remains the hero, and the flavour-profile is unmistakably Rock Island, the recipe seeks to introduce whisky to a new audience via an accessible, appealing taste and convenient serve format. We strive for distribution in the premium on-trade and convenience off-trade, delivering a low alcohol, low calorie and importantly, delicious, offering in time for Spring/Summer consumption.’

Rock Island Whisky & Tonic is available exclusively in the UK and is expected to retail at £1.99 per can.

Find out more at www.douglaslaing.com