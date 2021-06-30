Double Barrel whisky is given a rebrand

Scotch whisky firm Douglas Laing & Co has revealed the rebrand of their Double Barrel Malt Scotch whisky.

With Double Barrel, Douglas Laing’s master blender carefully combines just two single malts from two very different distilleries to create one exceptional experience.

The range features two core bottlings – Islay / Highland and Speyside / Lowland – both are proudly bottled 46% strength and without colouring nor chill-filtration.

The company chose to invest in the Double Barrel refresh following continued year on year growth since 2013 alongside recognising real opportunities in the brand.

The rebrand features a premium gift carton and heavy-weight square bottle with intricate, hand-drawn illustrations bringing to life Scotland’s whisky regions.

The Islay / Highland illustration depicts an Islay mermaid holding a single Highland thistle while the Speyside / Lowland packaging reveals a griffin – a symbol of power in Scottish mythology – entrusted with guarding the sleeping casks as the spirit matures over time.

Cara Laing, marketing director at Douglas Laing said: ‘Our investment in this brand refresh allows us to take Double Barrel to the next level.

‘We passionately believe in the spirit quality first and foremost but also in its unique positioning where opposites really do attract – sweetness and smoke, honey and heat, citrus and spice.

‘We hope with this engaging new-look, whisky enthusiasts around the world will be intrigued and enthused by this fusion of single malts from two very different regions.’

Double Barrel Malt Scotch Whisky is available from specialist whisky retailers with an RRP of £45.00.