Don’t be a bad workman – Woodsman can help!

Buying the perfect Christmas gift is always a struggle, but The Woodsman Whisky have it nailed.

They are giving the humble toolbox a modern makeover to contain the tools that DIY and whisky enthusiasts really want: everything you need to make a Maple Syrup Old Fashioned.

The Woodsman gave the iconic red tin a much-needed upgrade for Father’s Day and it’s back by popular demand for the festive season.

The Woodsman Whisky toolkit swaps out blunt screwdrivers and rusty nails for Angostura bitters and a stainless-steel cocktail stirrer. Eroded spanners and a measuring tape have been replaced with maple syrup and a branded glass. In place of a claw hammer, there is, of course, a bottle of The Woodsman.

To kick-start its return, the whisky have teamed up with renowned sign-painter, Rachel E Millar, to give their Instagram followers the chance to win a personalised toolbox for their nearest and dearest.

The competition opened at midday on Thursday 14 November and will close at 11.59pm on Sunday 24 November. For details on how to enter visit @WoodsmanWhisky on Instagram or Facebook. Terms & Conditions apply.

The Woodsman Toolbox is the perfect gift for whisky fans looking to reward themselves after a long day of Christmas DIY – or DI-Try, in some cases.

A limited run of The Woodsman Toolbox is available to buy on Amazon now, with an RRP of £40.00 (price includes a 70cl bottle of The Woodsman Whisky) HERE.

Kenny Nicholson, head of modern spirits at Whyte & Mackay, said: ‘What better way is there to celebrate the festive season than by building one of The Woodsman cocktails from scratch?

‘With all the fixings required to build an amazing Maple Syrup Old Fashioned, The Woodsman Toolbox is the ideal gift for those who like DIY as much as a good quality drink.’