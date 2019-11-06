Documentary looks behind the scenes at Tamdhu

A new BBC World News series features the Scotch whisky industry, as it explores the story of the world’s remarkable and ever adapting trading networks that help businesses reach billions of potential customers around the world.

In a new eight-part multi-platform series, BBC World News and BBC.com show Made on Earth: Whisky is the sixth episode in a new eight-part series exploring the networks, people and places behind products that have helped shape the global economy.

The episode was largely filmed in Scotland and features the Tamdhu distillery.

Presented by Babita Sharma and Finn Aberdein, the documentary also explores the importance of the Spanish sherry industry to the production of Scotch, and this premium spirit’s growing popularity in China, where whisky bars are becoming fashionable hang-outs for millennials.

Delivered in association with FedEx Express, one of the world’s leading global logistics networks connecting people and possibilities around the world, this new business series reveals key moments, worldwide shifts and changing trends happening in the industries involved in creating eight everyday products – spices, paper, coffee, flowers, whisky, handbags, bicycles and semiconductors.

From rose farmers in Kenya to florists in the UK, to bar managers in China, Made on Earth takes audiences on a journey across the world to discover the reliance on global connectivity for consumer goods.

Mary Wilkinson, head of editorial for BBC Global News, said: ‘Trade is right at the heart of what drives our economies. We’re more interconnected than ever before and, despite rising trade tensions, volumes of traded goods have grown 24% in the last decade.

‘Made on Earth takes the long view, and explores how we got here by revealing the intricate global networks behind eight everyday products; from spices to semiconductors, handbags to bicycles.’

Visit https://www.bbc.com/reel/playlist/made-on-earth to watch.

