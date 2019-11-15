Distillery’s fish project in the running for award

Tamdhu Distillery’s innovative Speyside Fish Pass Project has been shortlisted for the prestigious Scottish National Heritage Business Award at the Nature of Scotland Awards 2019.

The awards, presented by RSPB Scotland and co-sponsored by Scottish National Heritage, recognise excellence, innovation and outstanding achievements in nature conservation.

Tamdhu Speyside Fish Pass Project is a unique collaboration between Tamdhu, Biologists from the Spey Fishery Board and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency to create one of the longest and highest fish passes in the UK.

The pass offers a helping hand to migrating fish in the Knockando Burn near Aberlour, a 2.3 mile stretch of which has been inaccessible to migrating salmon and sea trout since Victorian times.

Since the creation and installation of this 4.5-metre-high, 16-metre-long man-made pass, there have been recordings of salmon and sea trout spawning upstream for the first time in over a century.

Tamdhu Distillery is only the second ever whisky distillery to be nominated for this coveted conservation award.

Tamdhu Distillery manager, Sandy McIntyre, who helped lead the Tamdhu Fish Pass Project said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for this award.

‘This was a hugely exciting project to have been involved in and every day we are rewarded knowing that it has had such a positive impact on our surrounding environment and that fish have been able to return to this section on the Knockando Burn for the first time in over a century.

‘We are extremely privileged to have worked alongside our partners the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Spey Fishery Board to make this project happen, and feel very proud that we have been able to give something back and proud that it has received recognition from such a prestigious and environmentally focused awards.’

The winner of the award will be announced at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on Wednesday 4 December.