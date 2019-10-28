Distillery opens pop-up shop for festive season

The Glasgow Distillery has opened a pop-up shop, just in time for the festive season.

The unit is situated on the first floor of Buchanan Galleries, in Glasgow, directly opposite John Lewis, and is open from 10am daily untill the end of December.

The Glasgow Distillery shop is selling a wide selection of their multi award-winning spirits, including the five-strong range of Makar Gin and two expressions of the 1770 Glasgow Single Malt Scotch Whisky (2019 Release and Peated Release No.1)

They are also selling some festive gift items, such as our festive Makar Gin Stars, glass whisky droppers, whisky baubles and much more.

A spokesman said: ‘There will be ample opportunity to “try before you buy” so please do let our staff know if you’s like to sample any of our spirits.

‘Our team are very friendly and knowledgable so please feel free to ask any questions you might have about our products. We will also be offering exclusive deals throughout the ten week promotion so don’t be a stranger!’

