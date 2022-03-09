Distilleries are getting ready for the ‘Battle of the Drams’

Distilleries across the Malt Whisky Trail are rolling their sleeves up and preparing to fight it out at the ‘Battle of the Drams’ now that tickets to the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival are available to purchase.

Some of the world’s finest whiskies will go head to head in a showdown with attendees getting to decide once and for all, what is the best single malt on the Malt Whisky Trail at The Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin, on April 28.

Event-goers will be able to sip their way through the flavours of the Trail, with each distillery fighting it out to be voted the world’s first whisky trail’s top dram. On top of complementary welcome and leaving drinks, there will be opportunity to order from the new cocktail menu, crafted by the bar team at The Drouthy Cobbler.

The expert-led tasting will include whiskies from award winning distilleries including Glen Moray, Benromach, Strathisla and Glenfiddich.

Rebecca Wood, Benromach Visitor Centre Supervisor, said: ‘Here at The Malt Whisky Trail, we don’t like to turn down a challenge and we are really looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and battling it out on the 28th of April. This is a fun way for people to taste the Trail in one sitting and decide their favourite dram.’

Tickets can be purchased via The Spirit of Speyside’s website, where you can also view the full 2022 programme.

The Malt Whisky Trail includes nine sites each with at least a four star visitor centre promoting the very best of Scottish hospitality and tourism. The trail consists of the following Speyside distilleries and a cooperage: Benromach, Cardhu, Dallas Dhu, Glen Grant, Glen Moray, Glenfiddich, The Glenlivet, Strathisla and Speyside Cooperage.

Visit www.maltwhiskytrail.com