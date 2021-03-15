Discover Scotland’s whisky trails in the app from Cask & Still

Scottish Field’s sister magazine Cask & Still magazine has an exciting Trails App which is live and available to download for free.

If you are a whisky lover or just want to try the best drams in the country, then download our free app and plan ahead for when our shops, bars and distilleries reopen after COVID-19.

Our app is your pocket guide to the Scottish whisky scene. Use our interactive map to find the best places to shop, buy and sample Scotland’s national drink, all at the touch of a button.

Visit iconic whisky bars, rub shoulders with local whisky experts and get the best advice on how to enjoy your preferred dram.

Cask & Still’s Trails App is the first of its kind to bring drinks brands, distilleries, bars, hotels and shops together in one user friendly and interactive app. The app covers all aspects of drinks, including its origin, where to find tastings, stay and buy in a shop.

The interactive drinks app, which is free to download on IOS and Android, allows users to find out exactly what is around them, including distilleries, whisky merchants, bars, hotels and drinks experiences and tours. You can also book your distillery experience via the app.

The Edinburgh Whisky Trail includes 13 stops, with famous whisky bars like Usquabae, The Bow Bar and Scotch Malt Whisky Society. The Speyside Whisky Trail has 12 stops and features all the best local distilleries including Glenfiddich and Gordon & MacPhail. The Glasgow and Ayrshire Whisky Trail takes you to the west of the country, with stops including the Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow, as well as the Isle of Arran’s Lagg Distillery in its list of seven stops.

Further trails will be added in 2021.

How to download the Cask & Still Trails App

Search Cask & Still Trails App on Android or iOS and download our app onto your phone when you see our logo.

John Boyle, Cask & Still’s brand ambassador who brought the app from concept to reality, said: ‘We are very excited to be bringing the first drinks app of its kind to the Scottish market. The app will give consumers drinks information on tap and allow whisky tourists and locals alike to discover their own drinks trail easily.

‘The Cask & Still Trails App will harness digital technology to connect consumers with drinks brands in one handy app. We are launching the drinks trails first of all in Edinburgh and Speyside and trails covering the whole of Scotland will be launched in 2020.’

Cask & Still is Scotland’s whisky magazine. Launched in spring 2015, the consumer magazine includes features about Scotland’s whisky industry as well as other popular spirits.

Contributors include Blair Bowman, Brooke Magnanti (Belle de Jour), Charlie MacLean, Ian Buxton and Geraldine Coates. The editor is Richard Bath. Cask & Still is published bi-annually.