Dewar’s golf sponsorship comes to the fore

Dewar’s has become the official blended Scotch whisky of the US Open.

This will begin with the 121st US Open Championship, scheduled for June 14-20, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

The multi-year agreement has been reached with the United States Golf Association.

Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA, said: #Dewar’s blended Scotch whisky, like the game itself, can trace its prestigious lineage to the windswept dunes and lush valleys of Scotland.

‘It’s an honour to partner with an iconic brand with a rich history that is often associated with the game. We look forward to collaborating with Dewar’s on new experiences for US Open Championship fans.’

Brian Cox, vice president of Dewar’s North America, said: ‘Dewar’s and the US Open Championship share many of the same values rooted in a passion for the game and an embrace of its spirit of sportsmanship, authenticity and camaraderie. We are truly delighted to partner with the US Open Championship to bring exciting and memorable experiences to fans around this special event.’

As part of the partnership commitment, Dewar’s will produce a special limited-edition commemorative bottle each year.

The first such edition in 2021 will be a 19-year-old blended Scotch whisky double-aged and finished exclusively in the finest first-fill American ex-bourbon casks, with part of the proceeds going to the benefit of the USGA Foundation.

The bottle celebrating the 121st US Open Championship at Torrey Pines is expected to be released in the last week of May and will be available from the lead-up to the championship through the final round on Father’s Day.