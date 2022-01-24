Cù Bòcan releases two new limited whisky Creations

Cù Bòcan Single Malt has today released two limited edition expressions within their Creation series.

Creation #3 was matured in Moroccan Cabernet Sauvignon and North American Rye casks and Creation #4 has been matured in a combination of Tawny Port and Cognac casks.

The experimental Highland Single Malt is distilled every winter at Tomatin Distillery in limited batches

and made with lightly peated Scottish barley for its signature wisp of smoke.

The Cù Bòcan Creation series pushes the boundaries of Scotch whisky with experimentation, whilst still paying homage to its protective heritage. A leading innovator in cask selection, Cù Bòcan were the first to use Japanese Shochu casks for maturation for their single malt, a previous Creation release in 2019; Creation #2.

The tastes and smells of a Moroccan Souk are brought to life with the exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon casks used for the Cù Bòcan Creation #3, offering notes of rose water, strawberry and black fig, whilst the North American Rye casks bring the exotic spice, citrus and tropical fruits to the fore.

Cù Bòcan Creation #4 is a nod to The Antrim Cocktail, marrying two of Europe’s most revered drinks, Port and Cognac. The end result is a medley of plum jam, grilled peach, stewed forest fruit, cinnamon and sweet campfire smoke.

The current Cù Bòcan range now comprises of three products, Cù Bòcan Signature is the only ongoing product within the range, matured in Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry and North American Virgin Oak casks, and the latest two creations.

Sales director Graham Nicolson said: ‘We are delighted to finally be able to release these two new Creations to our customers. We’re excited for all that 2022 has in store for Cù Bòcan and looking forward to opening up the world of lightly peated whisky, whilst continuing to explore unusual and intriguing finishes.’

Bottled at 46% ABV, the range is non-chill filtered, natural in colour and carries a no age statement. Creation #3 and Creation #4 are limited releases, each with only 4,200 bottles available worldwide.

Cù Bòcan is available in specialist shops worldwide with an RRP of £45 and £60 per 700ml bottle for the Signature, and Creations #3 and #4 respectively.

Watch the new product films for Creation #3 and Creation #4.

Cù Bòcan is a Highland Single Malt distilled, matured and produced at the Tomatin Distillery (near Inverness), famous for its portfolio of brands including Tomatin Highland Single Malt, The Antiquary, The Talisman and Big T.

The distillery is owned by Japanese company Takara Shuzo.

Find out more about Cù Bòcan