Compass Box explores Scotch whisky’s wilder side

Scotch whiskymaker Compass Box have announce the launch of their latest limited edition, Menagerie, a blended malt that explores whisky’s wilder side.

Compass Box were inspired to search out malts with a touch of the wild about them. Underneath fruitiness or maltiness lurk subtly animalic notes, qualities either built in thanks to distillation, or gained from subsequent maturation. By bringing all these elements together Compass Box has created their latest limited edition, Menagerie.

The whisky is a blend of single malts from four distilleries: Mortlach Distillery, Deanston Distillery, Laphroaig Distillery and Glen Elgin Distillery, combined with Compass Box’s Highland Malt Blend.

The lead whiskymaker is James Saxon, who said: ‘Scotch whisky has a huge variety of flavour profiles – when whiskymaking, we pay attention to those parcels that deviate slightly from fruity, floral and spicy – ones that taste that little bit wilder than others.

‘And it is these strange and beautiful creatures that we have brought together to create our Menagerie.’

The RRP is £90 for a 70cl bottle in a limited edition of 7,741 bottles distributed globally, including the UK available from www.compassboxwhisky.com.

