Chivas Brothers named Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year

The team from Chivas Brothers, the Scotch whisky business of Pernod Ricard, is toasting being crowned Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year.

The title was bestowed upon them at the recent International Wine & Spirit Competition annual dinner in Edinburgh.

Regarded as one of the world’s largest and most influential authorities on spirits, the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s panel of acclaimed judges awarded this accolade in recognition of a number of Gold Outstanding, Gold and Silver medals to Chivas Brothers’ glittering portfolio.

Both the Scotch producer’s single malt and blended portfolios shone during judging, with Aberlour A’Bunadh, 12 Year Old and 14 Year Old all winning Gold Outstanding, in addition to Ballantine’s Glentauchers 23 Year Old, Glenburgie 15 Year Old and the Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute.

This recognition celebrates the work of Chivas Brothers colleagues across the nation. From the distilleries in Speyside and Orkney, to the teams at the brand new, state of the art Balloch Hall bottling facility in Dumbarton, which now houses more than 800 team members responsible for bottling the producer’s world famous brands – including Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, The Glenlivet and Royal Salute.

Gordon Buist, Chivas Brothers’ production director, said: ‘To be named the International Wine & Spirit Competition’s Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year 2021 – adding to our proud title of Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year by the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) for a second consecutive year – is truly special and is testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredibly talented team across the business in recent years. A huge well done to everyone involved.’

Chivas Brothers’ award-winning portfolio features some of the world’s most revered single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet, which are exported from Scotland to over 100 countries worldwide.

The UK’s number two Scotch whisky producer, Chivas Brothers and its 1,600-strong team across 27 sites and over 30 based internationally, is committed to upholding and protecting the heritage of Scotch and ensuring its sustainable future, as well as opening it up to new audiences across the globe. Chivas Brothers was awarded Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year at the 2020 & 2021 International Spirits Challenge.

