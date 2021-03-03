Charity tasting event for International Women’s Day

A special whisky event is being held to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The Dram Team, a Bristol based leading whisky tasting subscription company, has teamed up with six inspirational women from the whisky industry to host a one-of-a-kind virtual whisky tasting.

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, this special whisky tasting set features six whiskies where women played a key part in their creation. Tasting set boxes will be available throughout March, and all proceeds will be donated to charity.

The Women in Whisky virtual tasting will take place on Wednesday March 10 at 8pm on The Dram Team’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Dram Team head of marketing Harri Sharman will host the event and be joined by an impressive array of (female) representatives from Nc’nean, Compass Box, Tamnavulin, J.J. Corry, Penderyn, and Cardrona.

The tasting offers participants a rare chance to meet a wide range of whisky pros, ask questions, and taste six high-quality whiskies, all from the comfort of their own home.

Not only that, but everyone who takes part will be supporting two charities tied to the Women in Whisky theme, with the Dram Team donating proceeds equally to Bristol Women’s Voice – an equality focused charity local to their offices in Bristol – and The Drinks Trust – an industry charity supporting hospitality workers throughout the pandemic.

One of the tasting panel guests is Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Nc’nean Distillery. She said: ‘I’m so excited to be participating in this event – both to be supporting two fantastic charities and to be part of an awesome line up of whiskies. Looking forward to sharing some stories and a dram!’

Chris Borrow, founder of the Dram Team, added: ‘People who work in whisky know that women are very much at the heart and soul of the industry, but a lot of daft, sexist myths still persist despite this. The Women in Whisky box aims to dispel these myths and send a clear message that whisky is for everyone.’

Harri agreed: ‘This event, to me, is not just about recognising and celebrating some of the amazing work that women are doing in the whisky industry, it’s also a fantastic whisky tasting in its own right. I was so excited to work on this project because of the great quality of the whiskies, the variety of flavours, and the talent of the women involved, and I think the two charities we’ve chosen do so much to support all types of people in both the whisky industry and the wider world.’

The tasting is open to all, but those interested in tasting the whiskies as well can pre-purchase their whisky tasting boxes for £34.99. They’ll also have the option to make an additional donation to these charities should they wish.

While this special edition tasting box is available as a one-off whisky box, participants can also opt to join The Dram Team’s whisky tasting club, saving £5 off subsequent whisky tasting boxes. For the full list of tasting panel guests and the whiskies included, visit The Dram Team’s website.

