Bruadar whisky liqueur launches new recipe and bottle

Award-winning single malt Scotch Whisky liqueur Bruadar has undergone a relaunch which includes a new recipe and look.

After months of experimentation the brand’s single malt contribution has been increased slightly, resulting in a higher strength. This also provides more pronounced vanilla and fruity notes from the whisky, which creates a beautiful balance of flavours that compliment the natural Scottish honey running through the liqueur.

Douglas Crawford, managing director, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, said: ‘We are excited to relaunch Bruadar, our Single Malt Scotch Whisky Liqueur, a product which has always received rave reviews on account of the carefully crafted balance of whisky, Scottish honey and sloe berries.

‘Having recently rebranded our whisky portfolio with Glasgow-based design agency Thirst, it’s the perfect time to focus on Bruadar. We are delighted with the striking new design, which reflects the high-quality of the liquid within.’

Carefully crafted for your enjoyment, Bruadar’s closely guarded secret recipe has been over 20 years in the making. Morrison Distillers’ master blender has blended single malt Scotch whisky with Scottish honey and sloe berries to create something truly unique.

Described as ‘one drop makes all the difference’ and ‘crafted for dinner and drinks’, the versatility of Bruadar makes it the perfect cocktail ingredient, bringing depth and complexity with its velvety-rich layers of flavour, and yet also works beautifully within cooking.

Niel Hendriksz, sales director, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, added: ‘Whisky liqueurs have been a somewhat side-lined category over recent years, but one that offers real versatility, delicious whether enjoyed straight, over ice, in a cocktail or as a cooking ingredient. We’re looking forward to introducing a new generation to Bruadar, a drink which fully justifies its place in the cupboard at home and behind the bar.’

To find out more about Bruadar – Scottish Gaelic for ‘Dream’ – visit www.bruadarliqueur.com. The RRP is £25.95 and to find stockists visitwww.bruadarliqueur.com/buy