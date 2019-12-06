Bringing Christmas cheer with a whisky sale

A whisky retailer is marking the festive season by holding a 25 Days of Christmas sale.

The Whisky Shop Dufftown have selected a number of products to offer them to customers with at least 25% off in their annual 25 Days to Christmas 25% Off Sale.

This sale went live early on 30 November and ends on 26 December.

Customers should note that the prices only apply while stocks last, and no other discounts available.

Meanwhile, the Whisky Shop Dufftown’s second Whisky Colours Festival will be held from 8 to 12 October 2020.

It is a celebration of all things whisky and is centred in Dufftown, the malt whisky capital of the world.

The festival will allow attendees to get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the whisky industry. Find out more at www.whiskycoloursfestival.com.