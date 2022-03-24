Bladnoch ready to release new classic Alinta

The Bladnoch Distillery have announced the latest addition to their ‘Classic Collection’ of Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whiskies: Alinta.

Alinta will be the first peated whisky to be added to their range since the distillery – first opened 204 years ago – was taken over by David Prior in 2015.

‘Alinta’, an indigenous Australian word from several Southeast Australian language groups means ‘fire’ and ‘flames’, and evokes the notes of Campfire Embers found in each sip.

As Bladnoch look to develop their portfolio and provide an even wider variety of options and experiences, this expression that utilises PX Sherry and ex-bourbon casks combined together with a sweet smoky peated spirit, sets Alinta apart from anything previously released by Bladnoch.

Bladnoch’s master distiller Dr Nick Savage who carefully hand selects each of the casks , said: ‘Alinta is the first peated expression from Bladnoch within our core range and will become an established part of our ongoing whisky releases.

‘Focusing on a very small annual peat production campaign, only a small volume will ever become releases. The exquisite combination of the PX sherry and Bourbon casks give Alinta an amazing balance of rich raisin-like sweetness and smoky campfire.’

Alinta will be available online on Bladoch’s website and in their visitor centre, and will be sold around the world through Bladnoch’s network of distributors in the coming months.

It has an RRP of £79.95.