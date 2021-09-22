Big Peat is feeling festive with annual bottling

Douglas Laing & Co are getting festive after unveiling Big Peat Christmas, the annual special bottling within their Islay malt Scotch whisky brand.

Offered at natural cask strength of 52.8% alcohol and proudly without colouring or chill-filtration, this year’s festive release is said to be ‘packed with earthy, leathery, ashy charm, balanced by a wonderfully warming sweetness.’

The Limited Edition launch rounds off a big year for the cult Islay Malt, a year that has seen Big Peat take home a Gold Award at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Awards and the Master Medal at the Spirits Business Awards.

These awards, the family say, are ‘testament to the quality offered by our carefully-crafted, high strength blended malt.’

Packaged in a lustrous icy-blue gift tube with gloss-varnished snowflakes, Big Peat’s Christmas gift tube carries bespoke illustration depicting the iconic bearded fisherman riding a sleigh on his island home of Islay.

The candy-striped red and white bottle capsule that has become synonymous with the festive release completes the premium packaging.

Fred Laing, chairman of his family’s firm, said: ‘Our family business is truly grateful and pleased to know that our Big Peat Christmas bottling has become something of an annual ritual for other Islay whisky-loving families all over the world.

‘It is so heartwarming to receive messages from keen consumers for whom opening that special bottle of Big Peat Christmas marks the beginning of the festivities with friends and family. At the figurative helm of our family sits Big Peat himself – and so, from our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas indeed.’

Big Peat Christmas 2021 will be available from September from specialist Scotch Whisky retailers in key markets globally, including Europe, North America and Asia.