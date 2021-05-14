Big Peat celebrates the rain with latest limited edition

Big Peat have revealed their special bottling for summer 2021: the Big Peat Peatrichor limited edition.

The award-winning Islay Malt Scotch Whisky brand from family-owned Douglas Laing & Co, is bottled at a natural cask strength of 53.8% alcohol, and Big Peat’s latest bottling celebrates the Islay rainfall – after all, today’s rain is tomorrow’s whisky!

The word Peatrichor (or petrichor) describes the earthy scent produced with rain falls on dry earth / soil.

Packaged in a premium gift tube, the packaging depicts Big Peat himself in a yellow rain jacket as the heavens open on his island home of Islay. Just over 5,000 bottles of this special commemorative bottling are available globally.

In line with the Big Peat philosophy, the new release is offered without colouring or chill-filtration.

This bottling coincides with the brand activating a new, multi-faceted campaign which aims to bring to life Big Peat’s positioning as the ‘ultimate taste of Islay’.

The activity includes sampling initiatives throughout Asia and Europe as well as an interactive, virtual range tasting and a ramping up of their digital marketing via their social media channels coupled with global influencer collaborations.

Chris Leggat, Douglas Laing’s CEO said: ‘As a brand, Big Peat is obsessed with both spirit quality and provenance. This latest release and accompanying marketing campaign brings to life the ultimate distillation of Islay and is definitely unmistakably Islay in style with notes of peat smoke, damp earth and a leathery charm.’

Big Peat’s Peatrichor limited edition will be available from specialist spirits retailers globally from this month.