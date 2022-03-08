Benromach ready to reopen its famous red doors

The Benromach and Red Door Gin visitor experiences will be open again from Monday, 14 March, after a period of closure during the Covid19 pandemic.

Visitors are welcome for distillery tours and tastings, or to discover a range of whiskies for sale including two special distillery exclusives and a new collection of Benromach merchandise.

As a VisitScotland Five Star visitor attraction, tours at Benromach (Monday-Saturday) will offer groups of up to eight people the chance to enjoy a Classic (£10), Contrast (£25) or Heritage (£75) experience – each with tutorials on the rich history of Benromach Distillery and a chance to taste a few special drams.

Gin fans can also book a Red Door Gin tour and tasting on-site where a one-hour experience (Tuesday-Saturday) will bring the distillation process to life while introducing guests to ‘Peggy’, the small copper pot still where every batch of Red Door Gin is carefully handmade by the on-site team. After learning about botanicals and distillation, visitors can make their way to the Red Door Gin bar to sample the perfect Red Door G&T or signature cocktail.

Susan Colville, brand home manager at Benromach and Whisky Icons Awards’ visitor attraction manager of the Year, said: ‘The entire team has been looking forward to this day for months and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Benromach and Red Door Gin. The tours that helped make us a VisitScotland Five Star Visitor Attraction are unchanged, other than smaller numbers, but guests who have been before will notice that we’ve updated the visitor experience space with an even better shop and tasting area.

‘Work hasn’t stopped at Benromach and Red Door Gin over the past two years, with each distillery continuing to produce our award-winning single malt and handmade Highland gin. The reopening of our visitor centre is a day of celebration for the entire team here who enjoy nothing more than welcoming guests from all over the world to learn more about what we do.’

Originally built in 1898, Benromach Distillery was brought back to life when the Urquhart family realised a lifelong dream to own a distillery and purchased it in 1993. The distillery was extensively re-equipped over a five-year period before it was officially opened by HRH The Duke of Rothesay in 1998.

In reopening Benromach Distillery, the Urquhart family wanted to create a single malt whisky that has a classic Speyside character: beautifully balanced with a light touch of smoke.

Benromach Distillery is located on the outskirts of the ancient market town of Forres.

Tours at Benromach Distillery and Red Door Gin must be booked in advance at Benromach.com/tours-tastings or by emailing info@benromach.com.