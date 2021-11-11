Benromach launches limited edition hip flask

Benromach has launched Firsthand, a new campaign which celebrates the benefits and craft of hand-made products.

To mark this, a new series of curated partnerships with artisan producers will be created to explore the quality and artistry of the handmade.

As a whisky that’s made by hand for genuine character, Benromach is celebrating the skills of makers worldwide who share the same ethos and commitment to making high quality products using time honoured methods.

After working together for many months on the detail and design, Benromach releases its first collaboration in the Firsthand series by partnering with Yorkshire-based leather workers, specialising in custom hip flasks, HÔRD.

Benromach x HÔRD launches today with 80 hipflasks (£50) available to purchase from benromach.com/flask. Handmade by Gemma Gilleard and Jason Booth, founders of HÔRD, each hip flask uses old leather that would otherwise head to landfill, with all cladding, dyeing and detail added by hand.

Jason Booth, founder of HÔRD, said: ‘We produce by hand to create beautiful products that can be passed down through generations. Making our hip flasks by hand allows us to guarantee the quality, care and attention that goes into everything we produce and we’re incredibly proud of what we do here.

‘The limited edition hip flask we’ve created for Benromach is a perfect example of our work and we’re thrilled with the end result.’

Keith Cruickshank, distillery manager at Benromach, said: ‘Our small team of distillers rely entirely on their expertise and senses to make the finest handmade whisky, matured exclusively in first-fill casks – it’s what we do and who we are.

‘Made by hand for genuine character is how we started, and this is how we will continue the Benromach story. There may be a more efficient way of doing it, but here at Benromach we celebrate the rewards of all things handmade. The collaboration with HÔRD has produced something we are all incredibly proud of and the perfect complement to any single malt from Benromach Distillery.’

The HÔRD collaboration is the start of a series of partnerships in the Firsthand campaign. In the coming months Benromach will continue to introduce new brand collaborations that bring to life the art of handmade.

To find out more about Firsthand or to buy a limited edition Benromach x HÔRD hip flask, visit Benromach.com/Firsthand.