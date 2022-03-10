Benriach launches cask edition collection 2022

Benriach has launched its latest single cask bottlings, Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022.

Continuing Benriach’s creative legacy, each of the nine expressions have been drawn from single casks, each chosen by master blender Rachel Barrie to offer a rare and unique insight into the versatility of Benriach cask styles.

Limited to a few hundred bottles per cask, each Cask Edition is bottled at cask strength, its most natural and non-diluted form, providing an unadulterated glimpse into the spirit of Benriach Distillery. Age statements range on Cask Edition Collection 2022 from 12 year old to 27 year old.

Rachel said: ‘Our “sleeping beauties”, as we often call our maturing casks, continue to be sourced from all over the world, enabling us to creatively explore the full flavour possibilities of Speyside Single Malt.

‘Each individual Benriach cask tells its own story of classic or peated spirit matured in specially selected oak over years and through seasons, a journey of flavour captured at a unique moment in time, never to be repeated in quite the same way again.

‘From the Marsala Wine Hogshead bringing out the sweetness of clementine, apricot and cherry blossom, to the Pedro Ximénez Puncheon with intense heather honey, butterscotch and sultana, each selected cask allows the drinker to explore a distinctive aspect of Benriach’s fruit-laden style.’

Benriach Cask Edition Collection 2022 is available to purchase from specialist retailers in select markets globally from March 2022.

UK RRPs vary from £103-£531 depending on cask type and age. Global markets may vary.

For more details on the full portfolio visit www.benriach.com