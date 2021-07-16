Be part of the Scottish Field Whisky Challenge awards night

Scottish Field’s Whisky Challenge marks its 21st birthday this year – and we have just released another 200 tickets for the event.

Tickets are now available for our whisky awards ceremony, which is taking place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on October 29.

Each ticket includes a glass of Prosecco on arrival, a three-course meal at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, a half bottle of wine per person, a Scottish Field Whisky Awards magazine and whisky miniatures, and the chance to sample 2021’s winning whiskies at tasting stations (with the winning whiskies ranging in price from £40 to £700).

The event has a 6pm arrival time, and will close at 11pm. The dress code is smart casual.

Individual tickets are £80 (plus VAT), with tables available for £750 (plus VAT), with payment options available, either up front payment, or in two or three monthly instalments. Full payment is due no later than August 31.

To purchase tickets visit HERE.