Batch 7 of 10-year-old cask strength bottling released

The GlenAllachie has today launched the next instalment of its coveted 10-year-old Single Malt: The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 7.

The release follows acclaimed previous batches from the Speyside distillery; most notably the fourth instalment which was awarded World’s Best Single Malt (World Whiskies Awards, 2021).

Batch 7 (UK RRSP £62.99) was expertly aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry puncheons, Rioja barriques and virgin oak casks, all personally selected and blended by esteemed masterdistiller Billy Walker.

Billy – who this year celebrates reaching an astonishing half-century as a blender in the Scotch Whisky industry – holds widespread recognition for his hands-on approach and innovative maturation philosophy. Each release of the decade-old expression reflects this distinguished expertise in wood management.

Presented at 56.8% ABV, without added colouring or chill filtration, the punchy cask strength spirit of the seventh batch is abundant with rich mocha, stewed plums, runny honey and cinnamon tones.

Billy said: ‘Every batch we create of our 10-year-old Cask Strength represents the direction in which we are taking The GlenAllachie. From the outset, our defined objective has been to achieve a bold and flavourful yet balanced spirit, predominantly matured in Sherry wood, but with interesting twists introduced by unusual cask types.

‘This latest batch is a complex and enjoyable drinking experience which brings together spirit from some truly exceptional Sherry, Wine and virgin oak casks. I must say, this one is pretty special!’

Prior to this launch, the latest addition to The GlenAllachie’s core range was the 21-year-old Cask Strength Batch 2, unveiled in February 2022.

The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 7 is available to purchase from global specialist retailers, with a UK RRSP of £62.99.

Further information on the distillery and company can be found at www.theglenallachie.com