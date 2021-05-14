Ballot opens to buy £20,000 Highland Park 50-Year-Old

The ballot is now open to try and obtain the Highland Park 50 Year Old whisky – at £20,000.

In March, the Orkney-based distillery released a genuine piece of whisky-making history, their 2020 Highland Park 50 Year Old.

Only the third release of a whisky of this age and rarity the distillery’s 223-year history, it began its long slow maturation in the Orkney Islands when the Beatles were taking America by storm and Neil Armstrong was taking a giant leap for mankind.

Master whisky maker Gordon Motion selected nine refill casks first laid down in 1968 and married them together in 2008. Re-racked into first-fill sherry seasoned oak casks, they were left to harmonise for a further 12 years. Finally, in 2020, he selected just one European oak butt and married it with some of their 2018 batch of 50 Year Old, kept back specifically for this purpose.

Just 274 bottles of Highland Park 50 Year Old will be available through specialist retailers, globally. A very limited number of bottles are available to buy in the Kirkwall store, with a limited number available to purchase from their online shop.

Each bottle has been personally signed by Gordon Motion.

If you’re fortunate enough to taste this exceptional whisky, you’ll find delicate aromas of ripe black cherries, sweet Muscovado sugar, peaches and rich dark chocolate, conveyed on a whisper of new leather and soft peat smoke. A complex and vibrant intensity of flavours follows with exotic spices, candied orange peel, toasted oak and ripe apricots delivering a deliciously rich yet fragrant sweetness. Dry spices and the impression of dark espresso coffee linger at the finish, enrobed in aromatic peat smoke.

As Highland Park only have a very limited number available from their online shop, they are inviting those interested to enter the ballot for the opportunity to buy one.

To enter, you must have a Highland Park online account.

The total UK price for Highland Park 50 Year Old is £20,000 plus shipping and insurance charges – these charges will vary from country to country, according to local taxes and shipping costs. By entering the ballot, you are agreeing to pay a £2,000 deposit, if successful, to secure your bottle.

The ballot closes at midnight (UK time) on Sunday 30 May 2021.

Visit HERE to find out more.