Badachro Distillery releases limited edition whisky

A Highland distillery has unveiled its latest limited edition single malt – a smooth, velvety whisky finished in ruby port casks.

Badachro Distillery has released a run of Bad na h-Achlaise Port Cask, limited to just 1200 hand-filled and numbered bottles.

The unpeated Highland single malt is the latest cask expression of the distillery’s popular Bad na h-Achlaise series. Aged in bourbon barrels and refill hogsheads for several years, it has been vatted and filled in handpicked ruby port casks and matured in the Badachro dunnage warehouse for a full year before bottling.

Managing director Gordon Quinn said: ‘Our new port cask expression reflects the tranquillity and peacefulness of our corner of the Scottish Highlands.

‘We selected ruby port casks for their distinct dark chocolate and vibrant red fruit influence and, once all four finishing casks were married together, we knew we had created a unique single malt.

‘Bad na h-Achlaise Port Cask is a smooth, unpeated whisky that we believe is the perfect dram to begin a tasting session with. And, if you’re anything like us, continue with too!’

Bad na h-Achlaise Port Cask is available from www.badachrodistillery.com and selected stockists.

Bottled at 46% ABV, each 70cl costs £56.95 and is limited to 1,200 bottles.

Badachro Distillery in the western Scottish Highlands is home to a range of uniquely handcrafted whiskies, gins and vodkas that have gained a reputation for bold, complex flavours that leave you coming back for more. The distillery is a true family venture – founded by Gordon and Vanessa Quinn who met at the Badachro Inn and married just 12 weeks later. After travelling the world together, the pair returned to Badachro to follow their dream of setting up a craft distillery.

Find out more about Badachro Distillery at www.badachrodistillery.com.