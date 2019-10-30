Auchentoshan gives a revamp to three expressions

Auchentoshan has announced today that it will be rolling out vibrant new packaging across its range.

The new design aims to encourage younger city dwellers who might not have experienced Auchentoshan to share and enjoy a whisky with friends.

Auchentoshan, which hails from Glasgow, has revealed new packaging across itsAmerican Oak, Three Wood and 12-year-old expressions.

Consumers can get their hands on the colourful new pack from early November.

However, it’s not all just about celebrating city life. Auchentoshan hopes to appeal to a new generation of whisky lovers who are looking to enjoy new and shared experiences. The new packaging will appeal to urban consumers and city dwellers who might not have experienced Auchentoshan before, and will be tempted to enjoy a smooth Auchentoshan tipple with friends.

Eileen Livingston, senior director of Scotch whisky for Beam Suntory, said: ‘We want to move away from traditional stereotypes that are connected with Auchentoshan and single malt by encouraging younger drinkers to share and enjoy an Auchentoshan cocktail with their friends.

‘The launch of our bold packaging to reflect our urban positioning is the first step to doing this.’

‘Auchentoshan is triple distilled for a smoother taste and is therefore the perfect whisky to enjoy neat or mixed and shared with friends.’

Find out more at http://www.auchentoshan.com/