Ardnamurchan Distillery launches new membership club

Ardnamurchan Distillery have announced the launch of a brand-new membership club for intrepid whisky enthusiasts, The AD/venturers.

To celebrate the unveiling of the club, the sales and marketing team will be undertaking a 180 mile walk from their bottling warehouse in Fife to the Ardnamurchan Distillery in the Western Highlands.

Departing on May 25, the AD/Venture will raise funds in aid of the BEN; Scotland’s Hospitality and Licensed Trade Charity.

Ardnamurchan have partnered with Maclean and Bruce, Tiso, The Good Spirits Co., John Young Group, and Aberdeen 4×4 Self Drive. Fundraising activities will include a charity whisky bottling exclusively retailing through The Good Spirits Co. in Glasgow.

At the time of writing, charity donations have reached 50% of their £15,000 target. However, they are encouraging people to keep donating through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theadventurers as this will afford one lucky donor a chance to win an ultimate whisky experience including the filling of your very own cask of Ardnamurchan whisky.

Alex Bruce, MD of Adelphi Distillery Ltd, said: ‘We have all been through an arduous year which has proven immensely challenging on a personal and business level, not least for the hospitality industry which is so dear to us.

‘As a team, we wanted to embark on a challenge which would prove rewarding physically and mentally and raise funds for a charity which does brilliant work in offering much-needed assistance to those impacted most by Coronavirus. I’m sure we have a gargantuan task ahead of us, but we very much look forward to our AD/Venture.’

Warren Paul, president of the BEN, added: ‘The BEN are delighted to be the chosen charity for this amazing walk starting on May 25. This will raise vital funds for our beneficiaries and we are truly grateful for all the efforts of the team taking part.’

Adelphi is the parent company of the Ardnamurchan Distillery and Adelphi Selection, an independent bottler of rare Scotch whisky. Adelphi and Ardnamurchan Single have distribution in over 25 markets worldwide. Their core range consists of AD Single Malt, single cask releases and their limited releases.

Membership of the club can be obtained from the Distillery website: www.ardnamurchandistillery.com starting from mid-June.