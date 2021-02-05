Ardbeg pays tribute to retiring distillery manager

The retirement of a popular distillery manager is being marked with the release of a limited edition whisky.

To commemorate the retirement of Mickey Heads, Ardbeg has announced the launch of Arrrrrrrdbeg!, a bottlinng which celebrates his time at the helm.

Captain of the Ardbeg ship since 2007, Mickey retired in late 2020, after 13 whisky-packed and eventful years. During his time at the Distillery, he oversaw the distillation of dozens of fine Ardbeg expressions, took part in Ardbeg celebrations from Islay to Illinois, took home the title of IWC ‘Distillery of the Year’ three times in a row, and was named Distillery Manager of the Year 2014.

Exclusively available to the Ardbeg Committee from (1 February 2021), Arrrrrrrdbeg! is the distillery’s first whisky wholly matured in ex-rye casks. The bottle’s striking illustrated label depicts Mickey as a salty seadog and is the creation of Butcher Billy, a renowned Brazilian artist and graphic designer.

Dr Bill Lumsden, director of whisky creation at Ardbeg, said: ‘Working with Mickey has been an absolute joy. He’s somebody with a genuine passion for Ardbeg and we hope that this bottling will take pride of place in his collection. He’s presided over many momentous Ardbegs over the years, but this end of an era edition is a special one.

‘The spirit inside is pretty special too: Arrrrrrrdbeg! is the Distillery’s first ever ex-rye cask whisky. With notes of smoked banana and pear, sweet toffee and that distinctive Ardbeg smoke, it’s the perfectly peaty parting gift.’

Mickey added: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to spend the last 13 years heading the crew at the greatest distillery on earth. I had the best team of people anyone could wish for and I’m proud that we’ve been responsible for producing so many wonderful Ardbegs along the way.

‘As for this bottling, well I’m honoured that a place that has already given me so much would celebrate my retirement in such a thoughtful way. And to have my image on a bottle, that’s a dream come true!

‘Who knows what retirement holds for me, but I know I’ll be spending a lot of time out fishing. And, as ongoing Chairman of the Ardbeg Committee, I’m sure I’ll be dropping by the distillery often.’

As part of the Arrrrrrrdbeg! launch, Mickey has recorded a farewell tasting film and Q&A, which fans can watch from the comfort of their own homes. And to help them get into the swashbuckling spirit, Ardbeg have also put together a downloadable kit full of pirate props, available from ardbeg.com.

While he is stepping down as distillery manager, Mickey will not be disappearing from the world of Ardbeg altogether. To the delight of fans, he will be continuing in his role as chairman of the Ardbeg Committee.

Visit www.ardbeg.com for more details.