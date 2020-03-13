Ardbeg launches search for new distillery manager

The Ardbeg Distillery has launched a search for a new distillery manager.

In October this year, Mickey Heads will retire as manager after 13 years in the role.

During Mickey’s time, he has played a part in the spectacular growth of the Ardbeg brand while maintaining the impeccable quality of the whisky.

He has also acted as chairman of the Ardbeg Committee, the brand’s loyal following of fans across the world – a position he will retain for the next three years. Having led eight Ardbeg Days to date, the distillery is delighted to have him as their committee chairman for three more – especially as Ardbeg Day 2020 will toast to the 20th anniversary of the Committee.

Nevertheless, the production of the ultimate single malt stops for no one. The search for a new Ardbeg Distillery production manager – a dream job for an experienced distiller with a passion for smoky whisky – is now well and truly underway.

Mickey spent his whole working life on Islay and Jura and joined Ardbeg as Distillery Manager in 2007. In his time, he oversaw 107,700 casks of spirit, and helped Ardbeg pick up more Whisky of the Year and Distillery of the Year awards than any manager before him – quite the legacy. It’s safe to say that he’s more than earned his retirement.

Mickey said: ‘Being at the helm of Ardbeg for 13 years has been a great privilege. The whisky we make here is of wonderful quality, and being part of the team that creates it is fantastic.

‘Ardbeg has such a long history, I’ve always seen myself as a custodian carrying it forward for the next generation. So, you just do it as well as you can, and with as much passion as you can.’

Thomas Moradpour, CEO of the Glenmorangie Company, said: ‘Mickey Heads is a hugely respected figure in the world of single malt whisky and will be sorely missed by Ardbeggians everywhere.

‘There cannot be many distillery managers who combine such a wealth of knowledge, depth of passion and warmth of welcome.

‘On behalf of everybody who has had the pleasure of meeting or working with Mickey, I want to express gratitude for all his hard work in maintaining the quality and reputation of the Ardbeg brand. His successor will have a hard act to follow.’

Finding the right person to carry on Mickey’s great work is now a number one priority and Ardbeg look forward to launching a new era for the iconic Islay Distillery. Interested parties can find out more HERE.