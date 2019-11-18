An exclusive whisky only from Clynelish Distillery

A limited-edition Clynelish Single Malt Whisky is currently available to purchase exclusively at the coastal distillery.

This unique release will retail at recommended retail price of £90 per 70cl, with just 3000 bottles available, bottled at 48% ABV.

It can only be bought at the distillery near Brora, Sutherland.

Jenni Watson, master distiller at Clynelish, said: ‘This unique bottling is a perfect representation of the character of the Clynelish Distillery with fruity flavours intensified by the careful selection of cask types.

‘Our goal was to create the ultimate whisky that combined the classic coastal Highland and the subtle island character. With this vision in mind, this distinguished bottling honours our history by preserving the gentle spice and waxiness.’

Clynelish distillery, is settled on long green pastures and rolling hills in Brora, with picturesque views of the North Sea. The combined source of its unique water from Clynemilton Burn and its Northern Highland barley perpetuates its historic flavours in each bottle.

This limited-edition distillery-only bottling of Clynelish sublimely eternalises whisky history. Carefully picked by the distillery team, it is a treasure for all whisky fans and visitors that make the pilgrimage to the distillery to venture through its evolution and popular flavours.

Matured in a mixture of American ex-bourbon and rejuvenated casks, this single malt commemorates the distillery’s nature, with a short but sweet warming cinnamon finish. With a splash of water, the fruity notes become more prominent, vibrant and light, alongside the dry woodiness and the distinct waxiness.

