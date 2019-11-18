An exclusive Aberfeldy – only available in Dubai

Travellers passing through Dubai will be able to pick up an exclusive whisky from the Aberfeldy Distillery.

Bacardi Global Travel Retail has partnered with Dubai Duty Free in the launch of Aberfeldy 19YO Exceptional Cask as the latest release from the Exceptional Cask Series of rare, limited edition special finish aged single malts.

This extraordinary small batch whisky has been selected and crafted by Stephanie McLeod, malt master, and is blended from just four rare Aberfeldy casks from the cellars of Aberfeldy distillery, founded in 1896.

One of the whiskies spends its entire maturation period in an ex sherry cask. The other three, after spending 15 years in refill casks, were then placed into Oloroso sherry casks for four years of additional maturation to develop the subtle sherry influence that adds an extra layer of luxury, respectfully complementing the classic Aberfeldy taste profile of soft fruits, toasted cereals and smooth honey aromas.

Available from this at 13 Dubai Duty Free stores across Dubai International Airport, Aberfeldy 19YO Exceptional Cask Small Batch is presented in special edition packaging, including bottle numbering, that celebrates its exclusivity at Dubai International and provides an exciting proposition for single malt connoisseurs and collectors as well as enticing new generations of adult whisky drinkers.

In a further celebration of the Aberfeldy heritage that will intrigue and delight whisky lovers, one of the actual sherry casks used in the ageing will travel from the Aberfeldy distillery to Dubai as part of a in-store sales presentation in December, sharing the historic craft, texture and aroma of the Aberfeldy ageing process.

Sandeep Chugh, regional manager, Middle East and Africa, Bacardi Global Travel said: ‘The Aberfeldy Exceptional Cask 19YO Sherry Finish is a truly remarkable addition to the Exceptional Cask series and we are delighted to partner with Dubai Duty Free in bringing this limited edition to DXB. The Exceptional Cask series, inaugurated in May 2018, has injected prestige and credibility, helping make Travel Retail an essential destination for those seeking award-winning quality, aged heritage and rarity among the world’s very best aged Scotch whiskies.

Over the past year-18 months the powerful surge by Aberfeldy in sales across Europe and Asia has demonstrated the brand’s exceptional ability to innovate with new launches that engage and convince the sophisticated whisky shopper and I am confident that the launch of Aberfeldy Exceptional Cask 19YO Sherry Finish at Dubai Duty Free will further consolidate that success.’

Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: ‘Dubai Duty Free is determined to offer our guests the very best shopping experience and we are delighted to partner with Bacardi Global Travel Retail in presenting the AAberfeldy Exceptional Cask 19YO Sherry Finish as an exclusive in our stores. This is an exciting launch that will not only attract whisky collectors and connoisseurs but also provides a stunning gifting opportunity, available only at Dubai International.’

Bottled at 43% ABV, the 70cl Aberfeldy Exceptional Cask 19YO Sherry Finish is presented in a gift pack with a RRSP US $150/AED 540.

The Exceptional Cask Series is a collection of rare, limited edition special finishes of aged single malts from the distilleries for Aberfeldy , Aultmore, Craigellachie, Royal Brackla and Glen Deveron.