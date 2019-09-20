Amazon Prime’s Three Drinkers are coming to Scotland

One of Campbeltown’s last three remaining distilleries, Glen Scotia and Loch Lomond Whiskies are set to be featured in an upcoming episode of the popular Amazon Prime television series, The Three Drinkers Do Scotch Whisky.

The show, which is viewed in over 160 countries worldwide, will be returning with its second series in December, where spirits experts – known as the Three Drinkers – Helena Nicklin, Aidy Smith and Colin Hampden-White travel around Scotland, visiting new and historic distilleries alike.

Hailed as the ‘Top Gear of drinks’, the hit programme highlights some of Scotland’s most popular spirits, along with showcasing some hidden treasures.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group, which owns Glen Scotia and Loch Lomond Whiskies, said: ‘Since becoming a sponsor of The Open Loch Lomond Whiskies is now being recognised worldwide and it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to put Glen Scotia on the global map as part of The Three Drinkers series. It might be the smallest malt producing region, but Campbeltown is packed with history and the contribution it’s made to Scotland’s whisky scene is very special.

“With our Loch Lomond distillery closed to the public this will also be a unique chance for whisky fans to get a glimpse behind the scenes and gain greater insight into our innovative techniques and craftsmanship.

‘It’s an honour to host Helena, Aidy and Colin at our award-winning distilleries and we are very much looking forward to seeing Glen Scotia and Loch Lomond on screen.’

Glen Scotia distillery was founded in Campbeltown in 1832 and is one of only three surviving distilleries located there today. During the Victorian era, Campbeltown, which lies at the southern tip of the Kintyre peninsula in Argyll and is the most remote mainland town in Scotland, was once home to over 30 distilleries.

To raise awareness of the importance of the region to Scotland’s whisky heritage, Glen Scotia distillery has been campaigning for Campbeltown to be recognised the ‘whiskiest place in the world.’ In July 2019, a parliamentary motion on the issue lodged at Westminster received cross party support.

The award-winning Loch Lomond distillery was founded in 1814 and can trace its roots back to the Littlemill distillery, which was established in 1772 and is the oldest licensed distillery in the world. Its current malt and grain distilleries, in Alexandria, Dunbartonshire close to the banks of Loch Lomond, were commissioned in 1964 with first distillation in 1966. In addition to incorporating ground-breaking straight-necked pot stills the distillery maintains an onsite cooperage – one of only four in Scotland to do so.

Last year, Loch Lomond Whiskies entered a prestigious, five-year partnership with The Open, golf’s original championship. The partnership with The R&A includes support of the AIG Women’s British Open and showcases the full range of Loch Lomond Whiskies on a global scale.

Helena Nicklin said: ‘We’ve been blown away by how well the series has done in such a short time.

‘We’re looking forward to playing up the fun side of our travels with more experimentation with food and drink, eerie ghost stories, ridiculous challenges and all the weird and wonderful tidbits people never knew about Scotland and whisky.’

