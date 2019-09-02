Amazon gets a Laphroaig whisky exclusive

Laphroaig’s 16-year-old is the first time the distillery has made a bottle available exclusively through Amazon in Europe.

This unique release has been matured on Islay for 16-years in ex-bourbon barrels – the long maturation softening the famously rich peat smoke that marks Laphroaig as a global icon.

The celebrated smoky flavour is beautifully married with flavours of leather and sweet vanilla for a truly exceptional whisky that’s sure to excite fans of peated single malts and the legions of Laphroaig lovers across the world.

Laphroaig 16-year-old is deep copper in colour with a nose of oaky spices and vanilla giving way to aromas of gorse flowers, heather and roasted chestnuts. The palate is sweet with treacle, caramel and Manuka honey alongside intense wood smoke, bergamot and a unique chilli mouthfeel. As with all Laphroaig expressions, the finish is long-lasting, smoky, sweet and with salted seaweed that evokes the beautiful and rugged waters of the distillery’s Islay home.

A limited offering, this latest release reasserts Laphroaig’s position at the forefront of the scotch category, producing peated malts of distinction that continue to inspire and engage whisky-lovers who are drawn in by the richly peated flavour of this Islay icon.

John Campbell, Laphroaig distillery manager, said: ‘Laphroaig 16-year-old is the perfect illustration of how our rich whiskies mellow as they mature. Whilst this expression carries the iconic smoke of Laphroaig, this is married with sweeter notes of honey and caramel, creating a remarkable dram that’s perfect for the long evenings of late summer and into cosier nights of autumn.’

Laphroaig 16-year-old is sold exclusively through Amazon in Europe and select retailers in the United States. 900 9L cases have been produced.