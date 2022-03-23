Aberlour reveal Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival events

Chivas Brothers, the Scotch whisky business of Pernod Ricard, has unveiled its line-up of in-person events at this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

The events will take place at its world-famous distilleries across the Scotch heartland of Speyside between 27 April – 2 May.

The Scotch producer is offering festival-goers the first-ever opportunity to taste a flight of the rarest and finest whiskies from the Aberlour A’bunadh (Original) collection.

A cult classic among whisky fans, a full collection of all 71 Aberlour A’bunadh expressions released to date was recently brought home to Aberlour after being acquired through whisky broker Mark Littler Ltd. The only known and available series (outside of the Chivas Brothers archive) will be selectively and exclusively accessible to whisky fans and Scotch enthusiasts at the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival ‘Celebrating 25 Years of A’bunadh’ inaugural tasting session on Thursday 28 April.

Inspired by the iconic A’bunadh’s aromatic richness, the evening will include a dining experience in the Fleming Hall, paired with five different expressions of this collectable Speyside single malt.

The full Aberlour A’bunadh collection will then be made available for special tastings at Aberlour distillery until the whisky is gone.

This year’s festival also marks Alan Winchester’s swansong, as the Master Distiller of The Glenlivet prepares to embark on a new chapter in his illustrious 45-year career in the Scotch whisky industry.

Fans will get a rare opportunity to delve into Alan’s career, listen to his personal highlights and celebrate his invaluable contribution to whisky-making at the An Audience with Alan Winchester event, held at The Glenlivet Distillery on Friday 29 April at 5.30pm.

New whisky discoverers and discerning drinkers alike are invited to explore, taste, and learn about the renowned Speyside region in some of Chivas Brothers’ brand homes. Through expertly guided tastings and historical experiences hosted by head distillers and ambassadors at The Glenlivet, Aberlour and Strathisla visitor centres, whisky lovers will be fully immersed in Scotland’s water of life and rich culture, while soaking up Speyside’s beautiful scenery.

In addition to learning about the craftsmanship behind some of Chivas Brothers’ world-renowned whiskies, visitors will be able to purchase their favourite blends and single malts from the shops at each site, including select and unique batches of Aberlour A’bunadh and the Distillery Reserve Collection – a carefully curated selection of 48 new single cask expressions from Chivas Brothers’ 13 single malt distilleries.

Graeme Cruickshank, Aberlour master distiller, said: ‘We couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans back to our distilleries for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival 2022 to celebrate Scotland’s national drink.

‘This year’s festival is extra special for us, as we finally get to share the only known full Aberlour A’bunadh collection for Scotch fans to taste and we raise a toast to the man-of-the-hour, Alan Winchester, and his impressive career. We look forward to sharing our rich Scotch heritage over the long weekend, and welcoming visitors to our brand homes to explore, taste and learn more about Speyside.’

For event tickets and more information around the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival 2022 visit: https://www.spiritofspeyside.com/festivals/whisky

All distillery exclusive bottlings are also available for purchase at Aberlour, The Glenlivet and Strathisla online stores below:

Aberlour: https://www.aberlour.com/en/distillery-reserve-collection/

The Glenlivet: https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-UK/buy-now

Strathisla: https://www.chivas.com/en-GB/page/strathisla-eshop