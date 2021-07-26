A world first carbon offset single malt whisky

The first release of Creag Dhu Speyside single malt whisky has caused a big stir in the drinks world.

Produced by the same distillery team behind multi award winning Daffy’s Gin, at £34, Creag Dhu is being hailed by whisky experts across the board as the best value single malt whisky on the market.

Creag Dhu is also a world first on the environmental front, being the first drinks brand to issue an official Carbon Offset Certificate with every bottle linked to the peatland saving projects in which the Creag Dhu team are involved.

Scottish Field’s whisky expert Blair Bowman, a leading whisky consultant and broker, said it was: ‘Exceedingly good bang for buck ratio in terms of price to quality.

‘Creag Dhu is a delicious and fruity whisky. It is very approachable but still has plenty of depth of flavour from the influence of the sherry casks. It provides lovely layers of warming spice and sweet fruits. Like dried apricots dipped in honey with star anise and vanilla pod. Exceedingly good bang for buck ratio in terms of price to quality. Very moreish and exceedingly quaffable.’

It also has the approval of whisky critic Dave Broom, who added: ‘Great confidence and style. A whisky of this quality for £34?? Form a disorderly queue!’

Nick Larsson-Bell, head of spirits at Harvey Nichols, agreed: ‘There are few whiskies you can enjoy as much as Creag Dhu, knowing that not only are you sipping a fine whisky, but each sip is a step towards restoring the peatlands and helping the environment.’

Creag Dhu is also doing its bit to help the peatlands, one of nature’s most important carbon stores, a critical component in the fight against climate change.

Over the past century, UK and Irish peatlands have undergone rapid deterioration and degradation due to farming practices and peat extraction, releasing thousands of tons of carbon into the atmosphere and destroying ecosystems of diverse and essential wildlife.

Creag Dhu whisky seeks to restore some of these peatlands through investment in peatland recovery projects. Each bottle of Creag Dhu comes with an official carbon offset certificate, crediting consumers with the carbon offset associated with each individual bottle.

Chris Molyneaux, founder of Creag Dhu and whisky distiller since the age of 18, said: ‘We could not be prouder of what we have created and developed with Creag Dhu. Not only an exceptional liquid that firmly stands up alongside all the great whiskies of Scotland but also in developing our culture of

environmental regeneration through the peatland restoration projects. Per pound invested, peatland restoration has one of the greatest global impacts on reducing carbon emissions.’

Creag Dhu has been selected by Harrods and Harvey Nichols as a key brand for 2021 and since mid-June, Creag Dhu has been available at Co-op stores and top independent retailers across the country, as well as online at www.creagdhuwhisky.com and amazon.com.