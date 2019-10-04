A whisky winter warmer in the Cold Town House

Edinburgh’s Cold Town House has revealed its roof top terrace takeover with Highland Park whisky, that will run throughout autumn and into the festive season.

Unveiled to the public in March, Cold Town House, home of Cold Town Beer, sits in the heart of Edinburgh’s Grassmarket and offers three floors of food and drink featuring beers brewed on site and authentic stone baked Neapolitan pizza.

The Orcadian single malt will be partnering with Cold Town House to create a special menu of Highland Park cocktails designed to warm visitors from the inside out. Guests can also stay cosy whilst relaxing by one of the newly installed fire pits wrapped up in a faux fur blankets.

Scott McCaffer, brand manager, Highland Park, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with Cold Town House on our first Highland Park winter terrace in Edinburgh. The specially selected cocktails and branding create an Orkney pop-up in the capital for consumers to enjoy over the festive period.’

Jamie Butcha, deputy manager at Cold Town House said: ‘As the nights begin to draw in and it starts to get a bit chillier outside we are all looking forward to snuggling up by the fire with a cosy blanket and hot drink. At Cold Town House we are getting into the spirit of things by welcoming Highland Park to our famous roof-top terrace.

‘Throughout autumn until 31st January guests will be able to sip on a warming Highland Park cocktail whilst cosying up by the fire pits and gazing up to our uninterrupted view of Edinburgh Castle. We can’t wait to fully embrace the changing of the seasons and welcome our guests to discover what Highland Park has in store!’

The Highland Park takeover runs until Friday 31 January.

Cold Town House is at 4 Grassmarket, EH1 2JU. The bar and restaurant is open from 11am on weekdays and 10am on Saturdays and Sundays until late every day of the week offering locally sourced food, drinks and live entertainment. For further information about Cold Town House visit www.coldtownhouse.co.uk.