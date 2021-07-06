A whisky that’s just perfect for World Chocolate Day

Today is World Chocolate Day (Wednesday July 7) and to commemorate the indulgent occasion, Douglas Laing’s Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky reveals its annual special bottling: Scallywag Chocolate Limited Edition #4.

The fourth release is a marriage of 100% sherry matured single cask single malts only from Speyside.

Each cask is said to have been hand-selected for its cocoa-rich tasting notes. The resulting spirit unveils a natural burnt sienna colour with delectable notes of creamy chocolate icing, juicy dates and rich red fruits. This full-bodied dram has been bottled at a high alcohol strength of 48%, proudly without colouring or chill-filtration.

The series has gained significant traction since the inaugural bottling in 2018, and with only 3000 bottles of the latest edition available globally, those who have been patiently waiting in anticipation of the 2021 release are advised to snap one up quickly to avoid disappointment.

The limited edition is packaged in a premium, gold-foiled gift tube and is expected to retail at £55.00 from good specialist retailers.

In tandem with the new launch, the award-winning Speyside malt has partnered with luxury chocolatier Sugarsnap to create a set of bespoke Scallywag whisky infused chocolates boasting decorative colourways inspired by Scallywag packaging.

It showcases how first, the chocolate inspired the whisky, and now, how the whisky has come full circle to inspire the chocolate.

This mouth-watering collaboration is set to be dripped out on World Chocolate Day before flowing into a full month of tempting social media activity, mainly on Instagram (@scallywagwhisky).

Cara Laing, director of Marketing at Douglas Laing & Co, said: ‘We have been delighted to watch this delicious, melt-in-the-mouth limited edition release grow by popular demand since 2018.

‘It’s a joy being able to taste and hand-select the darkest, fruitiest and most cocoa-rich Single Cask Single Malts that Speyside has to offer. This special bottling is certainly one that we have a lot of fun with year after year as we strive for chocolate perfection!

‘We can’t wait to share more delicious details about Scallywag’s partnership with Sugarsnap on World Chocolate Day too – keep your eyes peeled on Scallywag’s social channels!’

Find out more about Douglas Laing whiskies at www.douglaslaing.com.