A whisky crafted with Scottish know-how – in England

Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh will be stocking a whisky crafted by a Scottish expert – but distilled south of the border.

The limited-edition peated burgundy cask single barrel English whisky will be added to its Own Label range, available online and in all stores £110.

Created exclusively for Harvey Nichols by award-winning producer the English Whisky Company, it makes this an intriguing dram for many reasons.

Firstly, it has been peated to 38ppm, not dissimilar to Caol Ila and Ledaig. This on-trend style may be more associated with Islay and the Highlands of Scotland than East Anglia, but this whisky was created under the watchful eye of Iain Henderson – a legendary Master Distiller who, having worked at Ardbeg and Laphroaig, has lived and breathed smoke for decades.

Secondly, there’s the cask. Most producers favour readily available Bourbon barrels from America or the traditional Sherry butts and puncheons of Spain; red wine casks tend to be used to finish whiskies for just a few months or a year. However, Harvey Nichols whisky has been fully matured in a 250-litre, first-fill, Pinot Noir cask from Burgundy.

And thirdly, there’s how it tastes. Those lucky enough to have travelled to the foodie mecca that is Mexico’s Oaxaca will be familiar with the local mole, made using toasted nuts and sesame seeds, dried fruit, Christmassy spices, dark chocolate and earthy smoked chillies. Those who haven’t, can experience these wonderful aromas and flavours in this whisky, not to mention cherry chocolate liqueurs, freshly brewed coffee and something that evokes sipping malty Horlicks around a bonfire on a winter night.

Enjoy Harvey Nichols Whisky neat or if desired, with a drop water. Serve with dark chocolate or mince pies for something sweet, or with haggis, sausage rolls and jamón as savoury pairings.

Nick Bell, Spirit buyer at Harvey Nichols, said: ‘We are incredibly excited to launch our first ever own label English whisky. Possibly the oldest English whisky on the market, we have been eagerly waiting to launch it into stores since I helped bottle it last month.

‘Yielding just 280 bottles, this single barrel whisky was distilled in 2007 and cannot be reproduced, making it a real rarity.’

Harvey Nichols’ peated burgundy cask single barrel English whisky is currently available in all store and online HERE.