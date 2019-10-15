A rare fayre is on the way at Glen Garioch Distillery

Glen Garioch Distillery is hosting its Rare Fayre Christmas event again this year.

Taking place on Saturday December 7, Glen Garioch is oe of the oldest distilleries in Scotland and nestled in the heart of rural Oldmeldrum. Tthis is the fourth year the distillery has hosted its unique Rare Fayre event which continues to grow year on year. Over 700 people attended the Rare Fayre last year and they are expecting this year to be its best yet.

The beautiful, old distillery will open its doors and is set to embrace the yuletide celebrations with a busy day of exclusive whisky tasting experiences, tours and masterclasses.

The Fayre will also boast a range of mouth-watering foods and interesting, unique crafts brought to you from a selection of talented local producers. The perfect opportunity to discover a ‘rare find’ and gift ideas for the Festive Season.

Warm up with a traditional ‘hot toddy’ with the distillery team and relax in the atmospheric old granite buildings, as you sample and savour the honeyed sweetness and delicious creamy texture of the Glen Garioch range.

Glen Garioch’s corporate philosophy is committed to working in harmony with nature by engaging in various activities to preserve and regenerate the natural environment. As a result, the event this year will include activities to raise funds for the RSPB.

The Festive Rare Fayre also marks the launch of a brand new expression, the Glen Garioch Missouri Single Cask 1363. This second release of Glen Garioch’s all American Trilogy series has spent over seven years patiently maturing in a single Missouri Virgin oak barrel. Sweet and spicy on the nose with heather honey, vanilla and just a touch of spiced nutmeg to taste, all leads on to a long lingering spiced marzipan finish.

Handcrafted and nurtured by the people of Glen Garioch, this unique dram comes from a single cask, selected at the very peak of perfection. Each bottle is individually numbered and personally signed by Master Blender, Ron Welsh. Perfect for the festive season and a rarity to be treasured.

Many of the processes at Glen Garioch distillery are the same today as they were over 220 years ago. This Rare Fayre event will give visitors the chance to immerse themselves in how and where the award-winning whiskies are created. A chance to see time-honoured skills at work, touch and smell the natural ingredients used in its production, hear from the master craftsmen involved and, finally, taste the fruits of their labours.

A host of events will take place throughout the day, from 10am – 4pm,

Glen Garioch Distillery, Distillery Road, Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, AB51 0ES.

To find out more visit www.glengarioch.com