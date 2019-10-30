A rare 1949 Macallan set to go to auction

A rare 1949 Macallan is set to go to auction in Edinburgh later this year.

Lyon & Turnbull’s forthcoming Whisky & Spirits auction on 4 December features several rare highlights including a beautiful The Macallan 1949 50 year old decanter, a Mortlach 1971 47 year old in presentation case and Brora 1972 22 year old.

The Macallan is the highlight of the sale, having been matured exclusively in sherry butts, one of 900 bottled at cask strength in 1999, in Caithness crystal decanter, with lockable oak presentation case and certificate of authenticity.

It is expected to sell for between £15,000-25,000, plus fees.

