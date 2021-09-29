A new trio of single malts from the GlenAllachie

The GlenAllachie Distillery has launched three single malts which form Batch 3 of its coveted Wood Finish range.

The new limited release Speyside Scotch whiskies include an 11-year-old Pedro Ximénez Wood Finish (UK RRSP £59.99, 48% ABV), a 12-year-old Ruby Port Wood Finish (UK RRSP £62.99, 48% ABV) and a 13-year-old Madeira Wood Finish (UK RRSP £67.99, 48% ABV). As with all GlenAllachie whiskies, each is presented at natural colour and

The 11-year-old Pedro Ximénez Wood Finish was initially matured in American oak barrels for over nine years. The additional period of maturation in richly seasoned dessert sherry puncheons results in a sweeter, fruitier flavour experience.

After more than 10 years in American oak, the 12-year-old Ruby Port Wood Finish enjoyed secondary maturation in pipe casks which were previously used to age young, vibrant fortified wine from Portugal. As well as bestowing a vibrant ruby red colour on the spirit, the wood has added a depth of spicy ginger, damson jam and grape must.

The 13-year-old Madeira Wood Finish was re-racked from American oak barrels into casks that previously held wine made from Malvasia grapes – a richer Madeira style. This additional aging period has imparted tones of juicy pineapple, sugared almonds and stone fruits.

Each whisky was curated by distinguished master distiller Billy Walker, who next year celebrates his 50th year in the industry. Billy is renowned for his unparalleled approach to wood management, seeking out the world’s finest casks and carefully monitoring the spirit development within each cask housed at the distillery’s 16 on-site warehouses.

Billy revealed: ‘From the very outset of my days at GlenAllachie, I aimed to build a deep-rooted understanding of the spirit and how it interfaces with different wood types. This knowledge has allowed for increasing levels of innovation as the months and years have passed.

‘The third batch of Wood Finishes are a fantastic representation of this innovation. We are delighted with the three very special single malts we have created, each bringing its own unique flavour experience.’

These new bottlings follow in the footsteps of other recent innovative releases from The GlenAllachie, including the first tranche of expressions in the Wine Cask Series. The range showcased three unique whiskies finished in unusual wine barriques – Grattamacco, Sauternes and Rioja.

Batch 3 of The GlenAllachie Wood Finish range is available from global specialist retailers, with UK RRSPs starting at £59.99.

Further information on the distillery and company can be found at www.theglenallachie.com