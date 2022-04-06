A new rye cask whisky from the Isle of Jura

Isle of Jura has launched a new Jura 14 Year Old American Rye Cask whisky.

To celebrate all that is great about Jura, owners Whyte and Mackay looked to create whiskies which tell the story of the island, the people and explain why they we make whisky the way we do.

Beginning its journey in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels, this spirit was then further matured in hand selected American rye whisky barrels to add depth and complexity with layered spice, aromatic, herbal and floral characteristics.

Time spent in these casks has added distinctive layers of cinnamon, vibrant vanilla, cacao and warm honey flavours.

Gregg Glass, whisky maker and blender at Whyte and Mackay, said: ‘The vibrancy of this new whisky gives it real personality and flair, whilst very much staying true to the character of Jura.

‘In celebrating the island and its community, its vital to create a whisky which offers layers of flavour and a touch of complexity, as it perfectly reflects our inspiration.

‘With every sip of this 14 year old, you’re transported to our island in spirit, a gift from our tiny island community but too good to keep to yourself.’

An earthy green, together with the Jura golden hue define the packaging, connecting the whisky to its roots and highlighting natural elements in the whisky’s creation. Additionally, a QR code gives those who purchase the bottle an exclusive opportunity to discover more about the whisky, its story and how best to enjoy it.

Jura 14 Year Old American Rye Cask is now available at an RSP of £42 and will roll out into key markets including the Netherlands later in the year.