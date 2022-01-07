A new look for one of Scotland’s favourite whiskies

Bell’s Original Whisky has been given a new look.

The UK’s second biggest blended Scotch whisky has been given a new bottle, which was launched with a £1 million media investment behind the brand’s first TV commercial in six years.

The new packaging for Bell’s Original is in 70cl and 1L formats.

The refreshed bottle features founder, Arthur Bell, showcasing the brand’s heritage in a contemporary way to maintain its identity and stand out on shelf.

The brand has evolved and introduced an improved taste for Bell’s Original, aimed at Bell’s drinkers old and new.

George Harper, whisky specialist at Diageo, said: ‘We have always followed Arthur Bell’s own advice that a good quality whisky can speak for itself.

‘Whilst Bell’s has been a firm favourite of the nation for years, this year we are excited to have it stand proud in home bars with its brand new look – offering a smooth and refined taste, still built around the signature Bell’s Original our fans know and treasure.’

Violeta Andreeva, marketing director of Whisky at Diageo said: ‘Working on Bell’s Whisky, one of Britain’s most loved whisky brands, was a real privilege.

‘While we wanted to update the look of the bottle, we had to stay true to its heritage and constantly asked ourselves what Arthur Bell would have done.’