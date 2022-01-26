A new book celebrating blended Scotch whiskies

A new book exploring the world of blended whiskies has been released.

The International Wine and Food Society has published Exploring Blended Scotch, investigating a topic which the authors believe has not been given the coverage it deserves – the sheer delights of blended Scotch whisky – uncovering many of the hidden treasures of what is the ‘foundation of the Scotch whisky industry’.

The IWFS agreed that blended Scotch is a style of whisky that is worthy of further investigation and have published this almost pocket-sized booklet for its members and beyond.

Chapters covered include its fascinating history, blending, appreciation, leading blends, old blends, cocktails, pairing whisky with food and finishing with some delicious recipes.

Exploring Blended Scotch is the product of a collaboration between two writers from both sides of the Atlantic. It has been co-authored by Charles MacLean MBE, one of Scotland’s leading experts in writing, tasting and lecturing about whisky and Stuart Leaf who is a knowledgeable, passionate collector and taster of old blends (and IWFS member).

They first met, over a glass of Scotch back in Edinburgh, three years ago.

Stuart said: ‘Although conducting joint tastings was challenging across the Atlantic, writing this monograph was a truly fun and engaging distraction during the depths of Covid. Needless to say, most discussions were dutifully enhanced with an appropriate dram!’

Exploring Blended Scotch aims to be an insight into an exciting array of different blends, both old and new, which Scotch lovers are encouraged to try. It may also be just the introduction that newcomers, to the delights of whisky, are looking for.

As well as being distributed to the 6000-strong international membership of the IWFS, which has branches from Toronto to Tokyo and Honolulu to Helsinki, this title is also available to both public and trade.

This title can be purchased from the IWFS website HERE. The cover price is £9.99. A Japanese translation will be published in February. An e-book will also be available via various platforms in due course.

The IWFS is an independent non-profit making organisation, run by volunteers, it is also one of the largest wine and food societies in the world. When members enrol they receive a quarterly food and wine magazine and wherever they travel are welcomed by branches worldwide. Branch events encompass all aspects of food and wine appreciation and learning, visits to food and wine producers plus international and regional festivals.

For more details about the Society, visit HERE.