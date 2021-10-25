A limited edition whisky designed with style

Glenfiddich is teaming up with Mr Porter, the award-winning online destination for men’s style, on a collaborative first for both brands.

Creating a unique new expression of whisky through a highly creative lens, Glenfiddich presented by Mr Porter is limited to only 1500 bottles worldwide.

Mr Porter has spent the last decade curating the world’s most desirable menswear brands, creating original content, and serving 180 countries. This November, for the first time, Mr Porter is entering the world of fine spirits.

Inspired by both brands, the limited edition whisky offers a fresh take on luxury style; a beautifully complex 20 Year Old producing layers of fudge, spiced oak and caramelised Demerara sugar. A true collector’s item in the making, Glenfiddich Presented by Mr Porter is a treasure to be enjoyed with close friends, an elegant addition to home bars and the perfect accessory for raising a dram.

Ben Palmer, Mr Porter creative director, said: ‘Mr Porter and Glenfiddich have consistently challenged convention throughout their history, always pushing industry boundaries and innovation. This collaboration marks a first for both brands, joining a heritage and style as one, culminating in a limited and collectable whisky to enjoy for many years to come.’

The rich and indulgent single malt has been curated by Ben Palmer, under the expert guidance of Glenfiddich malt master, Brian Kinsman. Both taste leaders have worked in tandem to develop the perfect final liquid, hand selecting casks of New American oak, ex bourbon and European oak sherry casks, married together to create a deep, silky smooth single malt. This use of Glenfiddich’s innovative Solera technique combines the three casks to create a bigger, richer and more complex flavour; a rare marriage of casks.

Brian added: ‘Innovation, craft, style and curation remains at the heart of both brands. Where Glenfiddich’s highly creative nature and fastidious techniques have seen the brand create the best quality and innovative whiskies for 134 years, Mr Porter’s meticulous sourcing of the world’s leading lifestyle labels and brands has made it the world destination for style.’

The bespoke casing, also designed by Palmer and Kinsman, will see the bottle presented in a crisp white, embossed casing, lined with a subtly designed, minimalistic monogram featuring the two iconic brand emblems.

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich global brand director, said: ‘We are delighted to work alongside a brand that shares a similar ethos and approach to their craft and iconic curation. The marrying of style and heritage has created a unique and distinctive collector’s item of the best quality. This partnership with Mr Porter is the first of its kind and demonstrates how Glenfiddich is constantly striving to think “Where Next” as a brand. It is this underlying ethos that has driven us historically and challenged us to break new ground.’

Glenfiddich presented by Mr Porter will be available only to consumers based in the United Kingdom, United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia at £300, available at Glenfiddich.com