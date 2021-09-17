A historic tale inspired The Balvenie’s Second Red Rose

The Balvenie is expanding its portfolio and launching a new whisky, The Second Red Rose.

The newest release to The Balvenie’s coveted Stories range, the recent bottle will form part of a collection of single malts representing tales of characters, endeavour and generational knowledge gathered at the Balvenie Distillery in Dufftown.

A tale centred around a rare red rose beginning centuries ago, The Second Red Rose is inspired by the Fair Maid of Galloway, Margaret Douglas, and her occupation in the Balvenie Castle on Speyside Hill. After the death of her husband, 8th Earl of Douglas, the castle and its estate shifted ownership to King James II.

Margaret however continued to live there, paying the King rent in the form of a single red rose each year. The flower became a symbol not only of intense beauty but that of extreme value. Over time the castle which had been left unoccupied for centuries came into disrepair.

Malt Master David C. Stewart MBE said: ‘It has been a real pleasure to bring back such a wonderful story in The Second Red Rose, and to do it with the new finish using Shiraz casks. The original Balvenie Rose was a distillery exclusive, so it’s great to have the opportunity to share the story with more people.’

Inspired by an iconic bottling of The Balvenie first released in 2008, The Second Red Rose pays homage to The Balvenie Rose, a 16 Year Old whisky, finished in port pipes that was only available to visitors to the distillery.

Storytelling is carried through every aspect of The Second Red Rose, with its story told on the whisky’s packaging. Printed with a bespoke illustration, specific to the liquid, from British artist and printmaker Andy Lovell. Andy’s work, which draws its inspiration direct from the distillery, can also be seen across the labels and tubes for the entire Balvenie Stories range.

It uses bold, hand-made gestural marks to build up images that capture the evocative light and atmosphere of the distillery’s landscape. The texture and tactility of Andy’s work emphasises the importance of human creativity in the production of The Balvenie whiskies and the exceptional products that can be made when Makers pour their heart into what they do.

The latest expression will join The Balvenie’s Stories range first launched in May 2019, featuring The Edge of Burnhead Wood, The Sweet Toast of American Oak, A Week of Peat and The Tale of the Dog (launching October 2021). Each liquid in the range brings to life a distinct narrative of the human touch, skill, and emotion behind every liquid produced by The Balvenie. The recorded stories and guided whisky tasting content is also available in podcast format, bringing to life the story behind each expression, through a series of conversations between The Balvenie’s craftsmen and The Balvenie Global Ambassador Gemma Paterson.

The Second Red Rose will be available in select whisky retailers including Selfridges and Whisky Shop, RRSP £305.

For further information on The Second Red Rose and The Balvenie entire range, visit https://www.thebalvenie.com/