A first look inside the revamped Glenlivet distillery

After much anticipation, The Glenlivet has released a first look into its newly refurbished home.

Located at The Glenlivet distillery in a remote glen in Speyside, the re-designed visitor experience will reopen to the public after 18 months of extensive renovations and is expected to entice whisky fans old and new to the area.

Set over 1000 square metres, the home of The Glenlivet will offer fully immersive experiences that celebrate the life and history of the Speyside area. The experience’s interiors boast the highest level of Scottish craftsmanship, having invested significantly in the local community through the redevelopment.

The Glenlivet is using a blend of innovative technologies, whisky tastings and exclusive bottlings to bring the distillery to life.

Visitors will be educated on the brand’s rich and dramatic history, as well as the art of perfecting the unique, smooth and balanced taste of The Glenlivet.

They will also have the opportunity to discover aged, unique whiskies from the archives, including rare editions, such as the Atlantic Single Cask 40 year old and the newly released 38 year old Cellar Collection with only 30 bottles distilled, and available exclusively at the visitor experience.

And if that isn’t enough to entice visitors, remember The Glenlivet Cocktail Collection that took the internet by storm? Well, they’re coming to Speyside and visitors can be among the first to trial a coveted Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule as part of the new experiences.

Continuing the legacy of visionary founder, George Smith, and his legendary hospitality since 1824, guests from around the world are invited and will receive the warmest welcome to the home of The Glenlivet to enjoy an experience like no other.

Linda Brown, visitor experience manager, said: ‘At The Glenlivet we believe in pushing boundaries and breaking tradition, and this is certainly represented throughout this redesign.

‘I worked at the visitor experience when it was last refurbished 23 years ago, but this is something else! To tell the brand’s story in a truly authentic way, we have reinvigorated the original experience, striving to give whisky lovers the best possible time whilst visiting the distillery. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal fans, as well as new faces.’

Find out more at www.maltwhiskydistilleries.com.