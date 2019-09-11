A dram that’s been waiting to happen for 40 years

A new addition to the Macallan range has been forty years in the making.

The Macallan Fine and Rare 1979 is the prestigious new vintage to be welcomed into the brand’s Fine and Rare collection, which was created to portray the very best array of The Macallan.

The Macallan Fine and Rare collection presents some of the greatest vintage single malts produced, and now features the 1979, which was filled on 19 February 1979 and after slumbering for forty years, was captured in 2019 to become part of the liquid history of The Macallan.

Polly Logan, whisky maker at The Macallan said: ‘The release of the 1979 Fine and Rare vintage is an exceptional addition to the collection, which displays an inviting burnished antique oak colour after being held in a single puncheon cask for forty years.

‘On the nose rich dried fruits with gentle peat smoke, gives way to a hint of orange citrus, balanced with antique oak spice and warming ginger. The journey of discovery continues on the palate with oak spice followed with a richness of dried figs and dates, the gentle peat smoke in the background throughout.

‘The expression finishes with the signature richness of The Macallan with warming oak spice and honey sweetness. By capturing this single malt at natural cask strength of 57.2 per cent, it embodies the true spirit of The Macallan and compliments the outstanding array of the Fine and Rare collection.’

Reflecting on the era when this exceptional single malt was distilled, Jaume Ferras, prestige marketing director, The Macallan, said: ‘This expression delivers an insight into the long-standing heritage of our brand. It is a reflection of the time in which it was distilled – an era of global progression, and an age where our award-winning single malt was also growing and developing.

‘In 1979 The Macallan appointed a new Chairman in Peter Shiach, and his influence is still evident in the brand today, much like The Fine and Rare Collection itself, which demonstrates the unmistakable legacy of The Macallan.’

Over the years, the Fine and Rare range has underpinned The Macallan as the world’s most valuable and collectable single malt whisky, leading the secondary market around the world and setting world record prices.

The recommended retail price of The Macallan Fine and Rare 1979 will be £10,300 per 70cl bottle, £11,100 per 750cl and £750 per 5cl.