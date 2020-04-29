A dram fine puzzle

With interest in puzzles and games at an all-time high, Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky have released a whisky-themed custom jigsaw puzzle that can be enjoyed with a dram. The limited-edition 500-piece jigsaw puzzle features artwork from renowned artist John Lowrie Morrison OBE (Jolomo) of Glengoyne Distillery in full spring bloom.

The jigsaw will take approximately 4-6 hours to complete and, priced at £10, will be available through the brand’s online shop, with a donation of £1 from each purchase going to drinks charities The Drinks Trust and The Ben – which both provide care and support for those who work in the drinks industry.

Jolomo spent weekends painting at Glengoyne Distillery while a student at the Glasgow School of Art. The puzzle will also be available, while stocks last, with any 70cl bottle of whisky purchased on Glengoyne.com for £10.

Those lucky enough to also find one of 10 golden jigsaw pieces up for grabs in their order will also win a pair of tickets to a Glengoyne Wee Tasting Tour, redeemable once the distillery re-opens to visitors.